ASU Volleyball Wins 37th Straight Game, Claims 3rd Straight SWAC Regular Season Title

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama State University volleyball won their 37th consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) match Monday night over Alcorn State 3-0 (25-10,25-8,25-18), and in the process claimed the regular season conference championship with three conference matches remaining.

Alabama State (23-9, 16-0 SWAC) used a total team effort with 30 kills, and held Alcorn State to just 14 kills and a -.042 hitting percentage on the night for the victory. Ni’yesha Brown led the way with seven kills, while Krysta Medearis and Bayle’ Bennett added six each.

Kori Kutsch led Alabama State with 12 assists, while Justus Tuiolosega added nine as the two combined for 21 of the 27 total assists on the night for the Lady Hornets.

Defensively, Brittany Brown led the team in digs for the second consecutive match as she recorded eight in the win. Kutsch and Bennett each added six, while Medearis and Candace Martin led Alabama State with three blocks.

Alabama State recorded nine blocks in the win.

The Lady Hornets not only held Alcorn State to a negative hitting percentage, but they hit .407 team and had five players hit .400 or better. Ni’yesha Brown led the way hitting .538, while Briana Dorsey hit .500 with five kills. Payten Clark finished at .500, Medearis finished at .455 and Martin at .400 in the win.

Alabama State won the first set hitting .458, the second hitting .357 and the third hitting .381.

The Lady Hornets return to action Thursday night at 7 pm against Alabama A&M University at Lockhart. The match can be seen on the SWAC Digital Network.