Edmundite Missions Celebrates 80th Anniversary

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma organization with a long history of helping people in the community is celebrating a major milestone this year.

Edmundite Missions has been hard at work in the Selma community for 80 years.

The Catholic non-profit has been providing food, clothing and shelter to people in need since 1937.

The charity is hosting a four-day celebration to commemorate its 80th anniversary.

One of the highlights of the celebration is a gospel singing competition featuring gospel recording artist Deitrick Haddon.

“He will be performing and helping us judge the competition,” said Edmundite President and CEO Chad McEarchern.

“He was a former Gospel Male Singer of the Year for a couple of years and is presently on Pastors of LA, so we’re excited to have him here in Selma and part of our celebration.”

EDMUNDITE MISSIONS 80th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Monday, November 6th — Gospel Competition featuring gospel recording artist Deitrick Haddon

Pickard Auditorium

411 Washington Street

FREE Admission

5:30 PM

Tuesday, November 7th — Lunch and Learn with Fr. Dick Myhalyk

Selma Dallas County Public Library

Vaughn Meeting Room

Event and Lunch are Free

11:30 AM

Wednesday, November 8th — Board of Members and Directors Meeting

Thursday, November 9th — 80th Anniversary Gala

Selma Convention Center

211 Washington Street