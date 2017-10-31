Edmundite Missions Celebrates 80th Anniversary
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
A Selma organization with a long history of helping people in the community is celebrating a major milestone this year.
Edmundite Missions has been hard at work in the Selma community for 80 years.
The Catholic non-profit has been providing food, clothing and shelter to people in need since 1937.
The charity is hosting a four-day celebration to commemorate its 80th anniversary.
One of the highlights of the celebration is a gospel singing competition featuring gospel recording artist Deitrick Haddon.
“He will be performing and helping us judge the competition,” said Edmundite President and CEO Chad McEarchern.
“He was a former Gospel Male Singer of the Year for a couple of years and is presently on Pastors of LA, so we’re excited to have him here in Selma and part of our celebration.”
EDMUNDITE MISSIONS 80th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Monday, November 6th — Gospel Competition featuring gospel recording artist Deitrick Haddon
Pickard Auditorium
411 Washington Street
FREE Admission
5:30 PM
Tuesday, November 7th — Lunch and Learn with Fr. Dick Myhalyk
Selma Dallas County Public Library
Vaughn Meeting Room
Event and Lunch are Free
11:30 AM
Wednesday, November 8th — Board of Members and Directors Meeting
Thursday, November 9th — 80th Anniversary Gala
Selma Convention Center
211 Washington Street