Former Prattville Police Officer Pleads Guilty to 4 Felony Charges

by Rashad Snell

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that a former Prattville police officer pleaded guilty to felony counts of burglary, attempted burglary, theft, and impersonating a police officer in Autauga County.

John Wayne McDaniel Jr., 48, of Prattville pleaded guilty Monday to one count of Theft of Property in the Second Degree of prescription medicine from a local pharmacy and to one count of Criminal Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer for claiming to be an officer of the Prattville Police Department after he was no longer employed with the department; both charges stem from a 2015 indictment. Additionally, McDaniel pleaded guilty to one count of Burglary in the Third Degree and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in the First Degree arising from his involvement with a co-defendant in the planned burglary of a residence in Autauga County that was indicted in 2017 while he was out on bond for the 2015 indictment.

McDaniel faces a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment and a $30,000 fine for the count of conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, a class B felony; and 10 years of imprisonment and a $15,000 fine for each of the other three felony charges, which are each class C felonies.

“Those who commit crimes, whether they be former law enforcement or citizens, will all be held accountable,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Such criminal acts by a former city policeman, in particular, are an offense to all who honorably serve to protect the people.”

Attorney General Marshall thanked Assistant Attorney General John Kachelman of the Attorney General’s Criminal Trials Division for his work in bringing this case to a successful conclusion. He also thanked investigators with the Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s office and the Prattville Police Department for their exemplary work in the investigation and prosecution of this case.