Golden Apple: Kassi Argo

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Autauga County School System. In only her second year of teaching, third grade reading teacher Kassi Argo at Prattville Elementary School, use of classroom interaction is making a difference in the growth and development of her students, which is part of her overall goal for her students.

“My goal, my one ultimate goal is to take my students from one place to another. To just watch them grow from the beginning of third grade and to just watch them all through out school. And to really just be better and to really be the best teacher I can,” says Kassi Argo.

Congratulations Ms. Argo! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, Alabama News dot Net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.