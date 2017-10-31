Montgomery Airport to Offer Flights to Washington D.C. Starting June 2018

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Regional Airport will begin offering direct flights to the nation’s capital next year.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that airport officials announced Monday that American Airlines service to Washington’s Reagan National Airport is set to begin June 7, 2018, as Montgomery County looks to expand the airport’s coverage.

A morning flight will arrive in Montgomery, and another will depart for Washington in the afternoon.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said the addition is invaluable for those who travel between Maxwell Air Force Base and Washington. County Commission Chairman Elton Dean said the service will aid in attracting and retaining businesses.

Round-trip tickets listed online had cost around $570 Monday afternoon.

Montgomery Regional Airport also offers flights to Dallas and Atlanta through American Airlines and Delta Airlines.

