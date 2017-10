MPS Approves Budget for 2018 Fiscal School Year

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Public Schools now has an approved budget for the 2018 Fiscal School year.

MPS Chief Education Officer, Dr. Reginald Eggleston, approved the budget without a vote from the school board. The budget does not include the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School.

MPS officials say it does include around 5 million dollars of cuts. Officials have not said where those cuts will come from.

The budget can be found here.