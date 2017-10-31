Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Car While Changing Tire

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a car crash that resulted in one pedestrian fatality.

On Monday, October 30, at about 6:30 p.m., Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the 1000 block of East South Boulevard in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, 40-year old Antonio Hogan of Montgomery, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the 2010 Chevy Camaro involved, was not injured.

MPD’s investigation indicates the victim was repairing a tire on a vehicle that was partially in the roadway when he was struck.

The investigation is continuing and no further information is available for release at this time.