Road Workers Struck by Vehicle, Driver Arrested

by Rashad Snell

Three Alabama Department of Transportation survey crew workers were struck by a vehicle while in the 4000 block of Atlanta Highway.

All three workers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One has life-threatening injuries while the other two injuries are non-life threatening.

All eastbound lanes on Atlanta Hwy from Perry Hill Rd to the Dalraida Commons intersection is closed due to the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, a Buick Century, has been taken into custody and charges are pending.