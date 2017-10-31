Safety Tips for Halloween 2017
City of Montgomery officials will not impose a curfew for trick-or-treating this Halloween, but Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange suggests trick-or-treaters wrap it up by 8 p.m.
The Montgomery Police Department will increase patrols in neighborhoods from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Additionally, city leaders encourage families to enjoy the Halloween tradition safely and offer the following tips for trick-or-treaters:
- If it is your family’s intent to participate in door-to-door trick or treating instead of an organized event, please accompany your children and take them only to well-lit houses of neighbors that you know and trust. Carry flashlights or glow sticks.
- All items that children receive while trick or treating should be inspected closely by an adult prior to allowing children to handle or consume them.
- Parents should make sure that their children’s costumes do not obscure vision, make it difficult to walk, or present other safety hazards.
- Consider adding reflective tape to your children’s costumes to make it easier for motorists to see them.
- Children should be advised to obey all traffic rules and make sure they understand to look both ways before crossing the street.
- Advise children to notify a trusted adult immediately if anything happens that makes them uncomfortable or afraid.
- It is safest to use a flashlight or battery-operated candle in a jack-o-lantern. If you use a real candle, use extreme caution. Make sure children are watched at all times when candles are lit. When lighting candles inside jack-o-lanterns, use long, fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter. Be sure to place lit pumpkins well away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps and walkways.