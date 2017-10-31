Safety Tips for Halloween 2017

by Rashad Snell

City of Montgomery officials will not impose a curfew for trick-or-treating this Halloween, but Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange suggests trick-or-treaters wrap it up by 8 p.m.

The Montgomery Police Department will increase patrols in neighborhoods from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Additionally, city leaders encourage families to enjoy the Halloween tradition safely and offer the following tips for trick-or-treaters: