Spooktacular Halloween Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

HALLOWEEN DAY: Scary nice weather for all the ghost and goblins on this final day of October. Another day with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower and mid 70s. For all the trick-or-treaters, the evening hours will have clear and dry weather with temperatures falling through the 60s into the upper 50s…Not too bad!

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Scattered showers and a few storms are back in the forecast from midweek and beyond as our moisture level will increase. Nothing too heavy or widespread, but more scattered in nature, and the greatest coverage of these should be over northern portions of the state, while communities south and east of Birmingham, most likely will stay dry. The sky will be occasionally cloudy and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For now, sticking with a persistence forecast for the weekend. Saturday we will maintain the chance of showers over about the northern half of the state with cloudy periods along with a high in the 80s. Then Sunday, just the chance of a few isolated showers with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures peak in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon, also not too bad for the first weekend in November.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern, generally speaking, looks pretty quiet with a ridge over the Gulf of Mexico; highs mostly in the 70s with no significant rain at least for the first half of the week. The good news is that we see no risk of severe weather into mid-November.

STILL HURRICANE SEASON: A weak non-tropical area of low pressure located about 1000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda is producing limited shower and

thunderstorm activity. Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to limit any development of subtropical or tropical characteristics with this system during the next couple of days while it meanders over the central Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores. Formation chance through 5 days…20 percent. Next name on the list, Rina.

Happy Halloween, stay safe, and have fun!

Ryan