UPDATE: Road Worker Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle, Driver Arrested

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an afternoon car crash involving three pedestrians that resulted in one death and two non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, October 31, around 11:30 a.m., Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the 4000 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to three pedestrians being struck by a vehicle.

Leo Fournier, 62, of Montgomery, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Jackson Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The two other adult male pedestrians were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2005 Buick LaSabre, was not injured and was taken into custody with charges pending.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the Buick LaSabre was traveling the wrong way in the Eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway when it left the roadway and struck the three pedestrians who were part of a survey crew with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

MPD’s investigation is continuing and no further information is available for release at this time.