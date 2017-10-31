Vigil Held for Shooting Victim Kelvin Cooley

by Ellis Eskew

Family and friends of Kelvin Cooley, the man shot to death in front of the Montgomery County Courthouse last week, came together Tuesday night.

They held a vigil to remember his life and legacy with balloons, candles, and a prayer.

This isn’t the first time the family has been struck by violence.

Kelvin’s younger brother, Marcus, was killed two months ago by gunfire. And his other brother was paralyzed because of a gunshot wound.

Their sister says it’s time for the violence to stop.

“I think until the young people decide to change and the young people decide to be the generation curse breakers and come together. And it’s gonna have to be the young people cause the old people don’t have enough power to come together cause that’s who’s been doing the prayers and the circles and it ain’t been working. It’s going to take somebody like me,” said Shandra Cooley.

Josephus Boone, the man charged with Kelvin Cooley’s murder, is in the Montgomery County jail without bond.