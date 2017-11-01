Help for Park Crossing Injured Football Player

by Ellis Eskew

A Park Crossing freshman football player is in the hospital with devastating injuries.

Now his coach and team are rallying around his family to do what they can to help.

Christopher Knight was doing a routine practice drill last week when he fractured his neck.

He was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and has had two surgeries.

But, as a result, he is now paralyzed from the chest down.

Coach Smitty Grider has put together a go-fund-me account to help the family with medical costs.

“This is something that is beyond description, what this family is going through. And to be able to take the financial burden off of them and relieve that stress is something that some small portion that we can do. And that is what I am trying to do through the go fund me page,” said Grider.

The goal was 10 thousand dollars. But Coach Grider says he will continue to increase the amount every time the goal is met.

He says it’s the least he could do for Christopher, a dedicated player and all round great kid.

“He loves football. He would show up in the weight room on Sundays. Our varsity team meets and lifts on Sunday and I didn’t know who he was. He wanted to be up here and work out even when his team wasn’t practicing. I asked the other coaches and players who he was and finally got to meet him. And just a wonderful kid,” said Grider.

If you would like to help the family out, click here.