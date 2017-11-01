Los Angeles Selected to Host 2023 CFP

by Rashad Snell

Los Angeles was selected to host the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, the College Football Playoff (CFP) announced today. Los Angeles’ bid was led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC).

“Los Angeles is a world-class city with a great record as sensational hosts to college football championships, Olympics, Super Bowls and other top events,” said Bill Hancock, executive director of the CFP. “Of course, the new stadium will be spectacular.”

In partnership with the Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, the nation’s biggest college football event will be played at the new NFL stadium in the City of Inglewood, set to open in 2020.

LASEC’s successful bid to host the CFP focused on utilizing the tremendous venues and assets of Los Angeles – diversity, creativity, entertainment – and the destination’s storied history of hosting the world’s biggest sporting events including the Olympics, World Cup, Super Bowls, All-Star Weekends and more.

“College football is a special game — with America’s most gifted players and storied programs lifted up by a fan base devoted like no other,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Los Angeles has always been where the world’s best athletes come to make history on the biggest stage, and we can’t wait to welcome the College Football Playoff National Championship to town in 2023.”

“The City of Inglewood is excited to be the home of college football’s biggest event, the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023,” said Inglewood Mayor James Butts. “In partnership with the City of Los Angeles, we are fully committed to making it the greatest fan experience in this event’s history.”

The CFP National Championship will generate over 31,000 hotel room nights. While the game will be held in Inglewood, other official and unofficial events will be hosted throughout the region. The Los Angeles Host Committee will be responsible for hosting the event and will work closely with the CFP to deliver the most successful national championship game to date on January 9, 2023.

“The new stadium and district we are building at Hollywood Park will transform the area into a year-round sports and entertainment destination delivering an unparalleled experience for all who visit,” said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. “We are excited to add the College Football Playoff National Championship to the roster of premier events at our stadium including the Super Bowl and the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics.”

“As the entertainment capital of the world, Los Angeles is ready to deliver a College Football Playoff National Championship like no city has ever before,” said Kathryn Schloessman, president of Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission. “This successful bid reaffirms L.A.’s status as one of the most desirable destinations for hosting global sporting events.”

“Mega events like the College Football National Championship generate an economic boost for Los Angeles as visitors fill our hotels, employ Angelenos and bring millions in direct spend to our area restaurants, attractions and more,” said Ernest Wooden Jr., president & CEO of Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. “Thank you to our hospitality businesses for their collaboration in securing another championship event for the Los Angeles region.”

This will be the first time the College Football Playoff National Championship is played in the Los Angeles region. The BCS National Championship Game was played in Pasadena at the Rose Bowl Stadium in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.