Man Shot in Parking Lot of Baptist South Hospital

by Rashad Snell

An adult male sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound while in the parking lot of a Baptist South Hospital.

Baptist Medical South security confirms an incident is under investigation.

Baptist Medical security received a call around 1:30 pm for an alert Montgomery police dispatch received related to the incident.

The hospital is currently under lockdown for anyone coming to visit, or checking in, according to hospital security. They are only taking emergencies.

It appears the investigation is near Baptist Medical South’s only emergency entrance. Montgomery police, Baptist Hospital Security officers have placed crime tape near the only emergency entrance.

At 1:47 pm a citizen, who does not wish to share her name, called her mother, who was inside Baptist Medical South for an appointment.

“My mom told me to duck down in the car, she was watching me from the top,” she said. While sitting in the car, she heard a gunshot, then turned around and heard more shots, she said.

After she heard shots fired, she said a car pulled in, and it appeared a passenger was wounded.

At this time the no details have been released by authorities regarding the incident, as he circumstances are under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.