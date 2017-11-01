Occasional Showers

by Shane Butler

Moisture has returned and it will be available for occasional showers passing through the area the next several days. We don’t expect anything too heavy or severe in this weather pattern setup. A sun and cloud mix with passing showers at times will be the general rule through Saturday. Temps will remain rather mild for this time of the year. Mornings start out in the upper 50s to lower 60s while daytime highs hover in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It looks drier for Sunday into Monday but another front heads our way and increases the chance for rain once again late Tuesday into Wednesday. Once that front has moves through, we expect temps to cool down again.