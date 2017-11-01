Parents React to MPS Budget

by Andrew James

Montgomery Public Schools Chief Education Officer Dr. Reginald Eggleston approved a new budget yesterday without approval of the board. The budget doesn’t include the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School but it does include some big cuts.

According to MPS officials, the budget includes around $5 million of cuts, that could be as many as 81 positions. So far, officials haven’t said what those positions could be.

Yesterday, we heard from school board members worried about the impact this will have on the school system. Today we spoke with concerned parents about what they would like to see happen.

“I would like for them to have more schools and more teachers, less than taking schools away and taking teachers away because we need to teach our children alot, we need to build our kids up,” shared Demetrius Dolley.

“I feel like they could just do a lot of fundraising everywhere, there’s always something to be done in Montgomery why not take it off of Georgia Washington and start on another project,” explained Darrion Sanders.

The Montgomery County School Board has called a special meeting this Friday at 1 to get more information on a feasibility study concerning the possible sale of Georgia Washington Middle School.