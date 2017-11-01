A Reminder To Move Over On The Road

by Jalea Brooks

“My heart and my prayers go out to the family of that state worker that was out there working” said Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham. He offers his condolences to the family of 62-year-old Leo Fournier.

Police say he and two others were part of a survey crew on the side of the road, when they were hit while working on Atlanta Highway.

Studies show one of the most dangerous places for police, state troopers, emergency responders and maintenance personnel is on the side of the road. Sherrif Cunningham says that’s why it’s important to remember Alabama’s Move Over law. The law requires drivers to safely move over when they see flashing lights on the roadside and if a driver can’t move over, they need to slow down.

“The life you save may be not only yours it could be one of those out there working” said Cunningham.

Failure to do so can result in hefty fines for violators, or depending on the circumstances, jail time. The Sheriff is also issuing a stern warning to those that choose to get behind the wheel under the influence. “If you’re under the influence you can be charged with DUI and if somebody happens to be killed you can be charged with murder”.

Police say the driver responsible for the accident is in custody with charges pending.///