Troy University to Hold Worldwide Open House

by Danielle Wallace

Troy university officials are making sure they reach prospective students around the globe with a worldwide open house.

“If they’re serious about coming back to college after several years or coming to college for the first time this is an important event for them,” says Buddy Starling, Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management.

The event will be held at various troy locations around the u-s, including the university’s 4 Alabama locations. It’s aim is to get as many people as possible to commit to becoming a Trojan. University officials say their biggest participation is online.

“Many working adults just can’t find the time to come in and attend an open house in person so they take advantage of the virtual open house where they are exposed to a lot of video interaction. they do a survey at the end of the virtual open house,” says Starling.

University officials want to reach prospective students in every way they can.

“If you’re interested in an event in Albany, Georgia, we have an Albany support center. if it’s Troy, Alabama, if it’s Montgomery, Alabama.

They say it’s their way to prepare students for their future careers early.

“It plugs them into the process,” says Starling.

Troy’s worldwide open house will be on November 7th. If you’re interested registering for the event, visit troy.edu/openhouse.