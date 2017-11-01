Warm Start to November

by Ryan Stinnett

As we roll into the new month, we are going to continue a warming trend, but we also will have to mention the chance for scattered showers and a few storms in the forecast as our moisture level will increase. Nothing too heavy or widespread, but more scattered in nature, and the greatest coverage of these should be over northern portions of the state. The sky will be occasionally cloudy and afternoon temperatures rise into the 70s and lower 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Once again, for now, sticking with persistence for the weekend. Saturday we will maintain the chance of showers over about the northern half of the state with cloudy periods along with a high in the 80s. Then Sunday, just the chance of a few isolated showers with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures peak in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon, also not too bad for the first weekend in November.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across North/Central Alabama Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with potential for a few scattered rain showers. Temperatures will fall from near 70 degrees at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host LSU Saturday night (7:00p CT kickoff) at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa… the sky will be mostly cloudy with just an outside chance of a brief shower during the game. About 71 degrees at kickoff, mid 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is on the road; they travel to College Station, TX to take on Texas A&M Saturday (11:00a CT kickoff)… the weather will be warm and dry. With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff, into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

DEEPER INTO NOVEMBER: Monday looks dry and mild; a cold front could bring a few showers by Tuesday night or Wednesday, followed by slightly cooler temperatures over the latter half of the week, but still no severe weather showing up, which is great news as we are heading into the heart of our secondary severe weather season in the Southeast.

Have a great day!

Ryan