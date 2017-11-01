UPDATE: Kidnapping, Assault Suspect Arrested in Chilton Co.

by Rashad Snell

1/1 Timothy Wyatt

Timothy Jabbar Wyatt is now in police custody.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Department reported on October 31, that the blue Ford Taurus that Wyatt was driving was found in Clanton.

On October 30, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Wyatt entered the victim’s home in Autauga County. While the victim slept, Wyatt got on top of her and starting choking her. Upon the victim waking up, he continued to choke her while demanding money. Wyatt then tied the victims hands behind her back and forced her into an ash blue 4 door Ford Taurus (unknown year).

While driving, Wyatt continuously threatened to stab the victim. In an unknown but remote area, Wyatt stopped the vehicle and forced the victim into the trunk of the vehicle. Wyatt then drove to a service station in the 2100 block of 7th Street South in Clanton. When Wyatt pulled into the gas island and exited the vehicle the victim was able to exit the trunk and get help.

At this time the ACSO has active warrants against him. Wyatt has texted the victim and stated that he wants to see her and the children one more time before he dies. Wyatt should be considered armed and extremely dangerous!

If you know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!