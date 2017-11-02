Auburn Basketball Players Suspended Indefinitely Amid FBI Investigation

by Rashad Snell

Auburn will hold out sophomores Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy indefinitely in connection with a federal investigation into associate head coach Chuck Person.

Auburn Athletics Department released following the following statement regarding the suspension of two star players:

“To avoid any potential eligibility issues, Auburn Athletics has decided to hold men’s basketball players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy out indefinitely. Because this is related to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Wiley and Purifoy are two of the Tigers’ top players.

Person faces federal charges for allegedly receiving $91,500 in bribes to steer Auburn players to a Pittsburgh-based financial adviser when they turn pro. He indicated that he paid $18,500 of the bribe money to the families of two unnamed recruits, according to documents.

Auburn hadn’t previously identified the players linked to the investigation, part of a widespread corruption case around college basketball. The school said it won’t have further comment because it’s an ongoing investigation, but has previously confirmed receiving a subpoena.

Auburn opens November 10 against Norfolk State with an exhibition game Thursday night against Barry.

