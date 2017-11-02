Bojangles to Open Location in Selma

by Rashad Snell

The company whose slogan is “It’s Bo Time!” Plans to open a Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits on (1479 Highway 14) Highway 14 in Selma, AL at 4:00 p.m. for dinner on Thursday, November 2. The official grand opening will Friday, November 3, beginning at 6:00 a.m. This will be the fourth location in the area for franchisee Pat Landon of Bojland Restaurant Group, LLC.

“Our franchise group is thrilled to bring our next location Selma, AL,” said Pat Landon. “Since we broke ground on Eastchase Parkway in Montgomery, the reception from the local community has been overwhelmingly positive.” “We think our breakfast — served hot and fresh all day, every day — lunch and dinner will be a fan favorite in the city.”

The grand opening day highlights on Friday, November 3, 2017, will include $5 gift cards for the first 50 (dine-in) customers, Bojangles’ prizes and a drawing to win Bojangles’ breakfasts for a year! Free food give-a- ways are also planned for 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Bo-Berry Biscuits will be free with any food purchase between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Legendary Iced Tea and Kid’s meals will then be free with any purchase between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The 3,803-square foot Highway 14 location will have the same enhanced customer experience as the locations in Montgomery.

The “Biscuit Theater” which will allow diners to peer through a glass window and witness Bojangles’ “master biscuit makers” create fresh biscuits every 20 minutes. Other elements include, Wi-Fi, community tables and a variety of seating options to accommodate different-sized groups.

Hours of operation are 6:00 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday 7:00 a.m. until 10 p.m. there will be extended drive-thru hours on Friday and Saturday nights until 11 p.m.

Bojland Restaurant Group significantly contributes to the local economic landscape in Alabama through investment dollars, construction projects and job creation, employing approximately 40 full and part-time team members from the community at each location.

Bojland Restaurant Group plans to have a total of 5 restaurants in the Montgomery/Selma area by the end 2018.

Join the conversation about the new Bojangles’ in Montgomery on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Bojangles’-Selma, AL)