Parents Speak Out one last time against Georgia Washington Middle School Sale

by Ellis Eskew

Parents and concerned citizens made one last push before the vote of the Georgia Washington Middle School sale to Pike Road.

Thursday night was the last of two hearings before the board votes Friday.

The Montgomery Public School board is currently under contract to sell Georgia Washington Middle School to the town of Pike Road for 11 million dollars.

Now, with a new budget and more cuts to the system hanging over head, parents are even more concerned about the school.

“They all say Georgia Washington is one of the best schools in the county. Why would you break down that school? You would focus on the schools that are doing bad and combine those schools,” said Lagaria Rogers.

The board vote is Friday, November 3rd at 1pm.

That meeting will be in the main auditorium at the Central Office at 307 South Decatur Street.