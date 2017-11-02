State Premature Babies Rate Increases

2nd year in a row for an increase in Alabama.

by Tim Lennox

Alabama was among a handful of states (and Puerto Rico) receiving a grade of “F” from the March of Dimes.

See the Alabama report card HERE. Of the counties that had the largest number of births, Montgomery County was one of four getting an “F” grade. it had the highest percentage of premature births.

The March of Dimes reports: