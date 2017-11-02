Unseasonably Warm with Passing Showers at Times

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/FRIDAY: We are going to maintain the threat for scattered showers and a few storms in the forecast as the air mass remains rather moist. Nothing too heavy or widespread, but more scattered in nature. It will be occasionally cloudy with afternoon temperatures well into the 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday we keep the chance for showers and a few storms, but nothing especially heavy or widespread, and certainly no severe weather. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday, the clouds and showers are expected to thin out some, and we are forecasting mainly dry conditions, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will once again be close to 80° for much of Central Alabama.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across North/Central Alabama Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with potential for a few widely scattered rain showers. Temperatures will fall from near 70 degrees at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host LSU Saturday night (7:00p CT kickoff) at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa… the sky will be mostly cloudy with just the chance of a brief shower during the game. About 72 degrees at kickoff, mid 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is on the road; they travel to College Station, TX to take on Texas A&M Saturday (11:00a CT kickoff)… the weather will be warm and dry. With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff, into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

FOR NEXT WEEK: Not much change Monday; warm and generally dry, but we will bring in a chance of showers Tuesday night or early Wednesday with a cold front, followed by noticeably cooler temperatures over the latter half of the week with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 40s.

Have a great day!

Ryan