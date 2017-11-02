Weekend Warm Up

by Shane Butler

A rather warm and mild weather pattern will stay in place through the early half of next week. Temps will climb well above the averages for this time of the year. Daytime highs reach the 80s while overnight lows hover around 60 degrees. A few showers will be possible otherwise partly sunny through Saturday. Abundant sunshine and even warmer temps are in store for Sunday into Monday. We could see a few mid 80s around the region Monday afternoon. Another front will be moving in our direction Wednesday. This boundary will help kickoff a few showers and then allow cooler air to spill into the area behind it Thursday through the latter half of next week.