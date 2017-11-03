ADOC Plans to Hire Independent Management Team for Prison Construction

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Department of Corrections today announced plans to hire a project management team to develop a master plan for capital projects related to the state’s prison system, to include the construction new prisons and renovation of existing facilities.

The ADOC today issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to determine companies qualified to do this work with preference given to those that are based in Alabama. Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said the RFQ will allow an independent team of experts to develop a plan to address the current and future needs of his department.

“It is clear that we have serious infrastructure needs within our prison system, and we need to make decisions on correcting these issues. Today we are taking a large step toward doing just that,” Dunn said. “This plan will provide a blue print for long-term fixes to this generational problem.”

The ADOC said the project management team should be in place by mid-December.

Click on the attached link to view the complete REQ.

ADOC Project Management Services RFQ