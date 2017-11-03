Alabama Freshman QB Arrested on DUI Charges

by Rashad Snell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)- Alabama reserve freshman quarterback Mac Jones was arrested early Friday morning and charged with driving under the influence, according to a statement from the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s office.

Jones was involved in a two car accident on 10th Ave. and Bryant Dr. Officers had Jones perform a field sobriety test and he was arrested shortly thereafter.

Jones was also charged with having a fake I.D. by a minor. His bond was set at $1,300.