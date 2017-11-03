‘Compassion Experience’ gives close up look at Third World Countries

by Ellis Eskew

Set up in front of St. James United Methodist Church, a tent takes you to two children’s lives on the other side of the globe.

Headset narration guides you through the tour.

It’s called the Compassion Experience.

“So the story begins from them talking from a very young age kind of about their lifestyle and what they went through, but also how Compassion came along side of them and helped them with what they went through. And at the end it shows you where they are today and what kind of happened, pretty much their entire journey,” said Amy Smissen with the Compassion Experience.

Groups walk through the lives of people changed by Compassion International.

For one mom, it was a lesson she was glad her child had the chance to hear.

“It was a wonderful experience. It was a great way to provide a tangible thing for people to see how others live, especially for children. My son has no clue how wonderful his life is and I wanted him to see and feel what it is like in other countries and understand ways he can help other people,” said Amanda Lafond.

At the end, there is an opportunity for sponsoring a child living right now in a third world country.

Pastor Tyler Vittetoe says the first goal of the project is awareness

and second goal to provide a connection to a child in need.

“It’s really a relationship that provides that child with nourishment, education, vaccinations and all kinds of opportunities to lift them out of poverty. So it’s an amazing opportunity for both people– the child and the person that is changing the life,” said Vittetoe.

If you’d like to see the Compassion Experience, it will be held at St. James United Methodist Church Saturday to Monday 10am to 6pm each day. It is free and open to the public.