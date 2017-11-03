Lady Hornets Volleyball Handle Business Against In-State Rival Alabama A&M

by Rashad Snell

The regular season Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champion Alabama State kept their conference winning streak alive with a 3-0 (25-20,25-11,25-20) victory over Alabama A&M Thursday night at Lockhart Gymnasium.

Alabama State (24-9, 17-0 SWAC) pushed their streak to 38 consecutive conference wins, with their last loss in conference play coming at the 2015 SWAC championship against Jackson State. The Lady Hornets are currently in the middle of an eight-match winning streak.

Krysta Medearis led three players with 10 kills each against Alabama A&M (13-8, 13-4 SWAC) with just five errors. The sophomore finished the night hitting .227 and recorded a pair of digs. Meanwhile, Ni’yesha Brown added 10 kills and hit .292 on the night with four digs.

Bayle’ Bennett recorded a double-double, her sixth of the season, as she recorded 10 kills and 10 digs on the night. She finished the night hitting .280 with a service ace.

Kori Kutsch led the Lady Hornets with 22 assists, while Justus Tuiolosega finished with 16. Asha Daniels led Alabama State with 20 digs and added seven assists, while Kutsch added seven digs.

Terra Brooks led Alabama A&M with eight kills as Alabama A&M was held to just .180 hitting as a team and recorded just 29 kills in the straight-set loss. Meredith Sieck led the Bulldogs with 25 assists, while Helea Figueiredo recorded 17 digs.

Alabama State returns to action Monday night at Lockhart Gymnasium in the final home match of the season as they face Jackson State. Prior to the match, the Lady Hornets will recognize their senior class.

Admission is free to all home volleyball matches.