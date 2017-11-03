A Mild November Weekend

by Shane Butler

Our warm up will continue into the weekend as temps reach the mid 80s by Sunday and the warmth remains through early next week. High pressure will provide this rather warm weather pattern for several days. It’s a mainly dry setup but we can’t rule out a few passing showers overnight and during Saturday. Warm and drier conditions will win out Sunday through Tuesday. Another frontal boundary heads our way Wednesday and this will help bring back the chance for rain. We should see rain activity Wednesday into Thursday as the front lingers near by. Due to clouds and rain temps will be cooler during this period. Highs will drop into the 60s late next week.