Selma Police Investigate Rash of Armed Robberies

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma police are investigating a rash of armed robberies in downtown Selma that have some residents concerned about their safety.

Police say there have been about six armed robberies downtown over a two week period.

They say all of the robberies have happened within the area of a one mile radius.

Police say they are actively working the cases but there have been no arrests.

Meanwhile, they’re urging residents to be alert and on guard when they’re out and about.

“One of the biggest things we encourage is, pay attention to your surroundings,” said Lt. Tory Neely.

“Know where you’re going. When you leaving places and you’re headed home, don’t just go straight home. Circle the block. Pay attention to what’s going on around you’re house, leave a light on. Call and let people inside the house know that hey I’ll be pulling up in a minute, so they’ll be looking out for you.”

Anyone with information that could help police catch the robbers call (334) 874-2125.