Shaw Found Guilty of Murder and Assault in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is facing 20 years to life in prison after he’s convicted of murder and assault by a Dallas County jury.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says the jury deliberated for about an hour before returning with the guilty verdicts.

Jackson says 35 year old Caleb Shaw shot 72 year old Willie James Thomas back in April of 2012.

He says Thomas was walking with a man that Shaw was shooting at when he was shot.

Jackson says Thomas died from his injuries several weeks later.

“But of course the bullet killed him. Obviously if he hadn’t got shot he’d still be alive now. And so he got charged with both murder and assault and got convicted of both,” said Jackson.

Jackson says Shaw will be sentenced in the coming months after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed.