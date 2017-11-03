Sunday Morning on CBS 8

Rolling Stone Founder on a book about him: "it’s a nasty, negative portrait...tawdry. It’s salacious."

by Tim Lennox

The new book by author Joe Hagan, Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine, contends that Wenner was obsessed with celebrity. The book also chronicles affairs, drug use and frequent feuds. Wenner proposed the biography idea to Hagan and cooperated with the author until he got an advance manuscript.

Though the book has gotten favorable critical reviews, in Wenner’s opinion, “it’s a nasty, negative portrait.” As he tells Anthony Mason, “It’s tawdry. It’s salacious. It doesn’t really deal with what happened.”

Wenner goes on to say that the book doesn’t capture any of the real of his many years at Rolling Stone or the importance of the work and the lasting impact of the magazine.

