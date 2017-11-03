Warm and Muggy Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY: We are going to maintain the threat for scattered showers in the forecast as the air mass remains rather moist. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s to the lower 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: It’s the final week of the regular season for the high school teams to be safe, take your umbrella just in case a scattered shower passes over. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the lower to mid-70s, and dropping into the mid to upper 60s by the final whistle.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday we maintain the chance for showers and a few storms, but nothing especially heavy or widespread, and certainly no severe weather. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday, the clouds and showers are expected to thin out, and we are forecasting mainly dry conditions, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will once again be close to 80° for much of Central Alabama.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEATHER: Alabama will host LSU Saturday night (7:00p CT kickoff) at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa… the sky will be mostly cloudy with just the chance of a brief shower during the game. About 72 degrees at kickoff, mid 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is on the road; they travel to College Station, TX to take on Texas A&M Saturday (11:00a CT kickoff)… the weather will be warm and dry. With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff, into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

FOR NEXT WEEK: Not much change Monday; warm and generally dry, but we will bring in a chance of showers Tuesday night or early Wednesday with a cold front, followed by noticeably cooler temperatures over the latter half of the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan