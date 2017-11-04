Warm November Days Continue

by Ben Lang

A little cloudy to start off Saturday, but we had plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. A few isolated showers were in the mix too, but these didn’t amount to much and we look dry for tonight. It will be another mild night, with lows near 60 degrees. Sunday looks very similar to today, highs again very warm for early November, in the lower 80s. The afternoon sky will be somewhere between mostly sunny and partly cloudy. Rain is not expected.

It will be a bit more cloudy on Monday. We will start the day near 60 early in the morning, then warm up into the low 80s again by the afternoon. Clouds increase especially towards the evening, but still looks dry. By Tuesday we will be mostly cloudy, and we will also have the chance for some showers. Our best chance for rain will be Wednesday and Thursday on the backside of a cold front. Temperatures will be seasonably cool for Thursday through next weekend, with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50 degrees.