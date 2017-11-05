Locally Dense Fog Sunday Night

by Ben Lang

Sunday was another warm November day. High temperatures ranged from the upper 70s north to mid 80s across far south Alabama. Like last night and early this morning, locally dense fog will again be a possibility. A dense fog advisory has already been issued for Crenshaw, Butler, and Covington county from midnight tonight to 9AM Monday. Patchy fog will be possible across the rest of the area as well. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s under a mostly clear sky tonight.

Warm November temperatures continue on Monday. Afternoon temps will reach the lower to mid 80s again for most locations. We will have a mix of sun and clouds, but no rainfall is expected. Rain will enter the picture again on Tuesday. We will only see a few scattered showers, mostly across the northern part of our viewing area late in the day. Most of the rain for this week will hold off until Wednesday, and this will be in association with a cold front. The rain, clouds, and cooler air behind the front will result in high temperatures only in the 70s for Wednesday. The best chance for rain will be behind the cold front on Thursday, and we could have a few thunderstorms too.

Temperatures will be cooler for the end of the week and the weekend, with highs in the 70s and lows in the low 50s.