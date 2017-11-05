Town of Pike Road Salutes Veterans

6th Annual Veterans Appreciation Ceremony Held in Pike Road Sunday

by Kimberly Hyde

Military veteran Alvin Edwards signed up for the service as a teenager.

“I joined the Marine Corps on my 17th birthday in 1963,” said Edwards.

He went to Vietnam in 1965.

“I was in Marine aircraft group 16. We flew a lot of medivacs and supplies out of Da Nang.”

Edwards was among dozens of service men and women honored Sunday in the Town of Pike Road. Mayor Gordon Stone says their annual veterans appreciation ceremony recognizes all who have served.

“Nothing is more important than recognizing those who provided this patriotic spirit in their own examples that they’ve set,” said Mayor Stone. “Veteran’s Day gives us a great opportunity to celebrate those who have sacrificed for us who give everyday to make sure we have our freedoms.”

Colonel Patrick Budjenska – a military lawyer at Maxwell Air Force Base – was guest speaker.

“I believe it’s important to honor our veterans because they do secure the freedoms that we enjoy and it’s nice to think back from time to time and be appreciative of what we have here in this great country,” said Col. Budjenska.

This marks the sixth year that Pike Road has hosted this salute to Veterans. Organizers dedicated new veterans bricks to their walk of honor, as Capital Sounds entertained the crowd with a patriotic performance.

“Pike Road is about community,” said Mayor Stone. “It’s about people coming together for so many things, And this is just another one of those special examples where our community celebrates those who have paid a price for us.”

That bravery still being honored today – a tribute fitting to those who paved the path to freedom.