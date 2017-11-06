ASU Women’s Soccer Wins 2nd Straight SWAC Title

by Rashad Snell

Junior goalkeeper Gianna Guyot earned tournament MVP honors after her performance Sunday morning in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship match, helping Alabama State to their second consecutive conference title with a shootout victory over Grambling State University.

After the two teams finished regulation and overtime scoreless, the Lady Hornets were faced with a second consecutive penalty kick shootout. After the first two players from each team made their shots, Alabama State was able to take advantage with a one-shot lead.

Guyot then made the biggest save of the year for the Lady Hornets as she saved a shot going to her left, and making the save with her legs. Shelby Unruh then stepped calmly to the stripe, knocking home the game-winner and sending the Lady Hornets through after winning 4-2 on penalty kicks, after a 0-0 scoreless draw in full time.

The two teams attempted to counter each other throughout the match, with Grambling State getting off nine shots (seven on goal) and Alabama State 15 total shots (six on goal) throughout the match.

Alabama State controlled the match from the opening whistle as the Lady Hornets had open looks on the goal with Jordan Woodward making every save. Guyot did the same on the other side as she turned away seven shots on the day.

The Lady Hornets had a chance to win the contest but an offside call nullified a goal by Ariela Lewis off a set piece, while Grambling State had a chance in the first overtime when Guyot made a save off a shot by Kaylee Holt.

In the shootout period, the Lady Hornets used goals by Inma Martinez, Teaggan Ilela and Lexi Krieger to give Alabama State a 3-2 advantage before Unruh nailed the game-winning goal.

The Lady Hornets had four players named All-Tournament including Guyot, Lewis, Krieger and Candice Mitchell en route to winning the title.

Alabama State will find out their next opponent for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on the NCAA Selection Show, which will be aired on NCAA.com at 4:30 pm (est).