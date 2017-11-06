Former Lady Hornets Star Signs Oversees Basketball Contract

by Rashad Snell

Former Alabama State University women’s basketball player Britney Wright has signed a contract to play overseas, signing to play in the Women Adriatic Basketball Association (WABA).

Wright has signed to play with Beroe in Stara Zagora (Bulgaria), and will be joining a team that is 2-3 on the young season.

“I would like to thank the coaches at Alabama State,” Wright said. “I am thankful for the opportunities and the support I was given at Alabama State. I am honored to have been a part of Alabama State women’s basketball.”

Wright, who was named the BOXTOROW National Player of the Year and SWAC Player of the Year, averaged a league-leading 18.3 points per game during the regular season and grabbed 7.3 rebounds per game for the Lady Hornets. Her average placed her in the top 50 in the country, landing at 45th overall. The senior was in the top 20 in the country in free throws made (20th) with 143 and free throws attempted (27th) with 179.

The senior led the conference in free throw shooting (.802), was fourth in rebounding in the conference, seventh in field goal percentage (.439), eighth in minutes played (32.8), 12th in three-point field goal percentage (.278) and 13th in three-point field goals made (1.1) in the regular season.

In conference play, Wright averaged 21.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in 18 contests, while shooting 45.3 (126-of-278) from the floor. She also shot 31.3 (21-of-67) percent from beyond the arc, and 79.7 (118-of-148) from the free throw line in helping Alabama State to the third seed in the SWAC Championship Tournament.

Wright scored in double figures 26 times last season, including the last 18 contests of the year. The only time Wright was held out of double digits in conference play came on January 2 against Grambling, and after that point averaged 22.5 points per game. The senior scored 20-plus points 15 times, and went over 30 three times this season – including setting a career-high with 35 against Southern, and matching it against Prairie View A&M. She also recorded six double-doubles on the year for the Lady Hornets.

The accolades for Wright began early in the season as she was a three-time SWAC Player of the Week, two-time College Madness SWAC Player of the Week, and earned the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week award for her effort against Alabama A&M.

The senior became the school’s second-leading scorer in school history with 12 first quarter points in her final home game, while she is fourth at the school in rebounding. Wright also leads the school in free throws made, free throws attempted, steals and games played. She is also in the top five in school history in field goals made, field goals attempted, field goal percentage, three-point field goals made, rebounding average.