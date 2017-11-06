Friends Remember ALDOT Worker

by Andrew James

A week after an Alabama Department of Transportation Worker was hit and killed while working on the side of Atlanta Highway friends are opening up about the life and legacy of 62-year-old Leo Fournier.

Traffic flowed smoothly Monday on Atlanta Highway near Perry Hill Road, a far cry from the scene just one week ago when Police say three ALDOT workers were hit by a wrong-way driver in the Eastbound lanes.

James Cooper remembers Leo Fournier well. They were roommates for three years at Tuskegee University.

“We considered them to be brilliant in their own right because to do football and be in engineering at the same time was pretty tough,” Cooper shared.

He says Fournier was someone he looked up to, admiring the effect he could have by just walking into a room.

“He knew how to inspire people with his personality, his attitude, with his just lets get it done type personality,” he added.

The other two ALDOT workers who were hit had non-life threatening injuries.

Last week, Montgomery Police told us the driver of the vehicle was in custody with charges pending. We checked with them again today and they did not have any new information on the crash.