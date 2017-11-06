Military Appreciation Week In The River Region

by Jalea Brooks

Veterans day is just a few days away but local officials are kicking things off a little early.

Mayors and other officials throughout the River Region signed a proclamation, naming Nov. 5 – 11 Military Appreciation Week. Officials say the proclamation serves as a small token of appreciation for those that willingly serve the country, and are also encouraging folks to do a little more this week to show their gratitude.

“Whether its nothing more than a discount as they come in, it doesn’t have to be big 10 percent or something like, that to say thank you.” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange

Colonol Eric Shafa, Commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base says that’s something that the community already does well, “We’re honored everyday, were honored every day in the community whether when we go to school with your kids, or we’re using the restaurants or just the business downtown its always a fantastic reception, the community embraces us”.

The City of Montgomery will have it’s official Veterans Day celebration, this Friday at River walk Stadium.