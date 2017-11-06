Montgomery County Arrests: October 30-November 5 Posted: Nov 6, 2017 11:18 AM CST Updated: Nov 6, 2017 11:19 AM CST by Rashad Snell 1/60Jeremie Wright Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/60Charles Tell Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 3/60Issiah Smith Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 4/60Issiah Smith Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 5/60Calvin Smith Arrest Date: 11/4/17 Charge(s): No Plainly Visible Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 6/60Stanley Perdue Jr. Arrest Date: 11/5/17 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude Show Caption Hide Caption 7/60Kelly Moncrief Arrest Date: 11/4/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 8/60Anthony Miller Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 9/60Therren Jett Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 10/60Melanie Hester Arrest Date: 11/5/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) Show Caption Hide Caption 11/60Arthur Gray Arrest Date: 11/5/17 Charge(s): Driving Under the Influence Show Caption Hide Caption 12/60Antonio Grant Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 13/60Calvin Dickerson Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Contempt of Court-Child Support, Fishing Without Permission, & Receiving Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 14/60Andrew Davis Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 15/60Contria Davenport Arrest Date: 11/5/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 16/60James Cummings Arrest Date: 11/4/17 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, DUI, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Marijuana 1st, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 17/60Joseph Cline Arrest Date: 11/4/17 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 18/60Edward Carter Arrest Date: 11/4/17 Charge(s): Receiving/Buying Stolen Property 1st Degree (Greater than $2,500) Show Caption Hide Caption 19/60Maurice Bailey Arrest Date: 11/4/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/60Jaboris Williams Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): False Statement-Giving False Name or Address to Officer & Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/60Deandre Vinson Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 22/60Tavarris Stalling Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s) Contempt of Court Show Caption Hide Caption 23/60Ladarius Rose Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): False Statement-Giving Wrong Name or Address to Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 24/60Dewesley Pettiway Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 25/60Jasmine Lloyd Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Theft by Deception 1st & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 26/60Felicia Jones Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct & Resisting Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 27/60Darnell Abner Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property First Degree (Greater than $2,500) Show Caption Hide Caption 28/60Torez Zeigler Arrest Date: 11/1/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 4th & Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 29/60Mitchell Worthy Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 30/60Stuart Williams Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Attempted Burglary 3rd, Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 31/60Courtney Wigfall Show Caption Hide Caption 32/60Charlton Rockymore Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): DUI (Alcohol) Show Caption Hide Caption 33/60Justin Perryman Arrest Date: 11/1/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 34/60Terrance Medlock Arrest date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): DUI & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 35/60Kayla McClellan Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 36/60Timothy Lacy Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 37/60Matthew Jordan Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Aggravated Child Abuse Show Caption Hide Caption 38/60Perry Jackson Arrest date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 39/60Ryan Holzondore Arrest date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Marijuana Possession 2nd, & Violation of License to Carry Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 40/60Preston Hill Arrest date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 41/60Maurice Conner Arrest date: 11/1/17 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 42/60Isaiah Marshall Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 43/60James Hall Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 44/60Shakea Green Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, Trafficking Meth, & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 45/60Don Foster Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Carrying Concealed Weapon - Carrying Illegal-Gun &Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 46/60Don Foster Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Carrying Concealed Weapon - Carrying Illegal-Gun &Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 47/60James Dawkins Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia & Negotiating Worthless Instrument - Insufficient Funds Check Show Caption Hide Caption 48/60Jonathan Bishop Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 49/60Kortney Powell Arrest date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 50/60Quentin Williams Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation Show Caption Hide Caption 51/60Laryna Williams Arrest date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Hold for Other Show Caption Hide Caption 52/60Don Smitherman Arrest date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): Assault 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 53/60Jeremy Smiley Arrest Date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 54/60Christopher Polk Arrest date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) Show Caption Hide Caption 55/60Darron Pickett Arrest date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 56/60Harry Peoples Arrest date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): By order of the court Show Caption Hide Caption 57/60Katie Lewis Arrest Date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument Show Caption Hide Caption 58/60Michelle Huffman Arrest date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 59/60Dominique Davis Arrest date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): Adult Contributing School Show Caption Hide Caption 60/60Avery Berry Arrest Date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates October 30th through November 5th, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Supreme Court Removes Obstacle to Execute Alabama ... Town of Pike Road Salutes Veterans Mass Shooting in Texas Church, 20+ dead. Fort Toulouse Turns 300