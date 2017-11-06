Montgomery County Arrests: October 30-November 5

by Rashad Snell

1/60 Jeremie Wright Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

2/60 Charles Tell Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

3/60 Issiah Smith Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol

5/60 Calvin Smith Arrest Date: 11/4/17 Charge(s): No Plainly Visible Tag



6/60 Stanley Perdue Jr. Arrest Date: 11/5/17 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude

7/60 Kelly Moncrief Arrest Date: 11/4/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

8/60 Anthony Miller Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd

9/60 Therren Jett Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

10/60 Melanie Hester Arrest Date: 11/5/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)



11/60 Arthur Gray Arrest Date: 11/5/17 Charge(s): Driving Under the Influence

12/60 Antonio Grant Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 1st

13/60 Calvin Dickerson Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Contempt of Court-Child Support, Fishing Without Permission, & Receiving Stolen Property

14/60 Andrew Davis Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked

15/60 Contria Davenport Arrest Date: 11/5/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance



16/60 James Cummings Arrest Date: 11/4/17 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, DUI, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Marijuana 1st, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

17/60 Joseph Cline Arrest Date: 11/4/17 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

18/60 Edward Carter Arrest Date: 11/4/17 Charge(s): Receiving/Buying Stolen Property 1st Degree (Greater than $2,500)

19/60 Maurice Bailey Arrest Date: 11/4/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

20/60 Jaboris Williams Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): False Statement-Giving False Name or Address to Officer & Probation Revocation



21/60 Deandre Vinson Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

22/60 Tavarris Stalling Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s) Contempt of Court

23/60 Ladarius Rose Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): False Statement-Giving Wrong Name or Address to Officer

24/60 Dewesley Pettiway Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct

25/60 Jasmine Lloyd Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Theft by Deception 1st & Theft of Property 3rd



26/60 Felicia Jones Arrest Date: 11/3/17 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct & Resisting Arrest

27/60 Darnell Abner Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property First Degree (Greater than $2,500)

28/60 Torez Zeigler Arrest Date: 11/1/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 4th & Probation Revocation

29/60 Mitchell Worthy Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

30/60 Stuart Williams Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Attempted Burglary 3rd, Burglary III



31/60 Courtney Wigfall

32/60 Charlton Rockymore Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): DUI (Alcohol)

33/60 Justin Perryman Arrest Date: 11/1/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

34/60 Terrance Medlock Arrest date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): DUI & Theft of Property 1st

35/60 Kayla McClellan Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



36/60 Timothy Lacy Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

37/60 Matthew Jordan Arrest Date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Aggravated Child Abuse

38/60 Perry Jackson Arrest date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

39/60 Ryan Holzondore Arrest date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Marijuana Possession 2nd, & Violation of License to Carry Pistol

40/60 Preston Hill Arrest date: 11/2/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd



41/60 Maurice Conner Arrest date: 11/1/17 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

42/60 Isaiah Marshall Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Receiving Stolen Property 1st

43/60 James Hall Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

44/60 Shakea Green Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, Trafficking Meth, & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

45/60 Don Foster Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Carrying Concealed Weapon - Carrying Illegal-Gun &Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



47/60 James Dawkins Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia & Negotiating Worthless Instrument - Insufficient Funds Check

48/60 Jonathan Bishop Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

49/60 Kortney Powell Arrest date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

50/60 Quentin Williams Arrest Date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation



51/60 Laryna Williams Arrest date: 10/31/17 Charge(s): Hold for Other

52/60 Don Smitherman Arrest date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): Assault 2nd

53/60 Jeremy Smiley Arrest Date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

54/60 Christopher Polk Arrest date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)

55/60 Darron Pickett Arrest date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



56/60 Harry Peoples Arrest date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): By order of the court

57/60 Katie Lewis Arrest Date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument

58/60 Michelle Huffman Arrest date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

59/60 Dominique Davis Arrest date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): Adult Contributing School

60/60 Avery Berry Arrest Date: 10/30/17 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

























































































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates October 30th through November 5th, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.