Montgomery Man Facing Kidnapping, Sexual Assault of Juvenile Charges

by Rashad Snell

On November 5, at approximately 3 a.m., Prattville Police Department received a report of a missing female juvenile.

After an investigation and assistance from Montgomery Police Department, the juvenile was located in Montgomery with 31-year old Corey Lee McGhee of Montgomery.

The juvenile was returned to her mother and McGhee was taken into custody.

McGhee was later charged and placed in the Autauga County Metro Jail pending bond. This is an ongoing investigation.

McGhee’s charges and related bond amounts are as follows:

– Kidnapping 1st degree ($150,000)

– Rape 1st degree ($150,000)

– Facilitating the Travel of a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act ($125,000)

– Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act ($50,000)

– Luring a Child Someplace in Order to Perform / Propose Sexual Acts ($50,000)