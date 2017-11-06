Turning Cooler & Wet

by Shane Butler

Our fairly mild weather pattern will stick around through midweek. This a mix of sun and clouds with temps topping out in the 70s to lower 80s. A frontal boundary will make its way into the deep south and increase the chance for rain midweek. We don’t expect anything severe but a few spots pick up decent rainfall with a .50 to .75 potential. Due to clouds and rain temps will take a hit with highs dropping into the upper 60s to around 70 late week. It’s looking dry heading into the weekend but another front heads our way Sunday into Monday. Once again we will have the chance for seeing some rain. After that, It’s looking cool and drier for next Tuesday.