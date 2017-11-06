Warm and Muggy Start to Week

by Ryan Stinnett

MUGGY MONDAY: We are starting the morning off with some areas of fog outside this morning, so use caution during the morning commute. Once the fog mixes out, we are going to be warm, muggy, with the threat of a few isolated showers, but the vast majority of these should be across northern portions of the state. We should see more clouds than sun today, with afternoon highs mainly in the lower 80s. We are watching an approaching cold front from the north, which will impact our forecast in the coming days, but overall a rather mundane Monday.

ACROSS THE USA: Heavy rain in the East, below normal temperatures continue in the Northwest. Also, a strong cold front moving east and south will continue to bring rain to a wide swath of the east. Rains could be heavy along the cold front, especially, across the Mid South. Unusually cold temperatures continue across the northwest, northern Great Basin and Rockies, and the northern Plains. Heavier snow shifts to the central Rockies with up to 2 feet possible above 10,000 feet

FOR TUESDAY: Not a lot of change as we head into tomorrow; another day with more clouds than sun, very warm and muggy conditions, and we are going to maintain the threat of scattered showers in the forecast. Highs once again will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Heading into tomorrow night, our rain chances will be on the increase as the frontal boundary slowly sinks south into Alabama.

GEOMAGNETIC STORM PREDICTED: On Nov. 6th, Earth will cross through a fold in the “heliospheric current sheet”–a vast system of electrical currents that ripples through interplanetary space. A day later, on Nov. 7th, a fast-moving stream of solar wind is expected to engulf our planet. The combined effect of these two events could spark polar geomagnetic storms. NOAA forecasters say there is a chance of G1-class storms on both Nov. 7th and Nov. 8th. Arctic sky watchers will likely see auroras mixed with moonlight on those dates, while photographers in northern-tier US states may be able to capture the lights using digital cameras with nighttime ISO settings.

MIDWEEK FRONT: Cooler air will arrive on Wednesday as highs will hold into the 60s. It will remain cloudy much of the day and scattered showers will be fairly widespread in coverage. Showers will stay in the forecast Wednesday night and into Thursday, while temperatures will be in the lower 60s Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY: The front will finally push south of the area, and we should see mainly sunny conditions return Friday with highs in the lower 70s with lows in the 40s. It will be a very nice and refreshing end to the work week.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For now, Veteran’s Day Saturday looks partly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s. Clouds look to be on the increase heading into Saturday night and we are going to have to introduce the chance of a few scattered showers as we roll into Sunday as another storm system skirts to the north of Alabama. Temperatures over the weekend will feature lows in the mid to upper 40s, and highs in the lower to mid 70s.

RINA, IS THAT YOU?: Once again, still officially hurricane season until the end of the month, and it looks like we are going to see our next system in the coming days. Thunderstorm activity associated with a well-defined low pressure system located about 850 miles east-southeast of Bermuda continues to show signs of organization, and a tropical depression may be forming. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for further development during the next couple of days while the system moves north-northeastward over the open Atlantic. However, conditions are forecast to become less conducive for tropical cyclone formation by the middle part of this week, when the system is expected to reach colder water and merge with a cold front. Formation chance through 5 days…80 percent.

