Daleville City Councilman Charged with Multiple Sex Crimes

by Rashad Snell

Authorities say they’ve filed a new charge against a south Alabama city council member charged with sex crimes last month.

Daleville City Council member Marvin Len Wise was arrested Monday on a charge of possessing child pornography.

District Attorney Kirke Adams tells the Dothan Eagle the charge is related to images found on Wise’s cellphone.

Wise was arrested last month on second-degree counts of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse. The 61-year-old man was also charged with enticing a child for unlawful purposes.

A lawyer for Wise says he hasn’t seen the new charge and declined comment Tuesday.

A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Wise was appointed to the Daleville City Council in 2015, and he was elected to the position last year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)