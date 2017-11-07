Golden Apple: Tanya Hibbard

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Elmore County School System. At Wetumpka Elementary School, teacher Tanya Hibbard is in her 35th year of teaching, with 31 of those years as a kindergarten teacher. With so much experience, Hibbard has great advice for the next generation of teachers.

“It is not anything like college. You go to college and they teach you all these wonderful things and then you walk into the classroom and you think, what am I going to do? What am I going to do today? Just let the kids…I follow what the kids want to do a lot of days, and we just go from there,” says Hibbard.

Congratulations Ms. HIBBARD! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, Alabama News dot Net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.