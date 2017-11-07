Greek Life and Hazing

by Danielle Wallace

After a Florida State University Pi Kappa Phi pledge’s death at a house party last week, fraternity and sorority functions on the campus are currently banned.

For many students greek life a big part of their college experience.

“It’s just a real tragedy. It’s senseless and it all could be avoided,” says Herb Reeves, Dean of Students at Troy University.

15 percent of Troy students are part of greek life. Troy University officials say the university has a policy against hazing and just recently Troy has put a stronger emphasis on the misuse of alcohol.

“We’re looking at adding some additional programs and stuff to promote the responsible use of alcohol, whether it’s in a fraternity or any other organization or individual,” says Reeves.

Some Troy students disagree with FSU’s decision.

“Coming from the greek system there are so many wonderful things that we do and a lot of people just see the stereotypical partying and alcohol and that kind of thing but there’s so much more,” says Lydia Sauls.

“I think they took it too far to ban all greek functions at FSU just because of this situation. Anyone is going to try and overdose with alcohol,” says Kevin Joseph.

Students say, despite the ban, the problem still exists.

“Alcohol is still going to be a thing on college campuses and there’s always going to be unfortunately problems that are going to arise from that,” says Sauls.

There is also a Pi Kappa Phi chapter on Troy’s campus.